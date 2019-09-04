Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Political thugs on Monday allegedly broke into the Abuja home of Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi.However, the alleged invasion has sparked controversy as some of the governor’s close associates believe those who broke into the house were police.The hoodlums, who allegedly invaded the house at about 6.30am, allegedly wanted to plant arms and ammunition in the house to implicate Umahi.The alleged invasion, might not be unconnected to the recent position of the South-East Governors’ Forum headed by Umahi on Fulani herdsmen.A source, who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity, said, “Thugs, suspected to be police were dispatched to Governor Umahi’s house in Abuja on September 2 at 6.30am to search and likely drop guns and money to silence the voice of the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum and Ndigbo.“The occupants of the house and police on duty were harassed and some were asked to lie on the floor and they did, while the operation lasted.”Force Police Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said he was out of Abuja and could not confirm the incident as of the time of filing this report.The House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Reformatory Institution and member Representing Ezza South and Ikwo Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State, Lazarus Ogbee, condemned the alleged invasion of Umahi’s home.In a statement by his media office in Abakaliki, the lawmaker said the attack was aimed at implicating the governor, calling on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohamed Adamu, to investigate the incident.