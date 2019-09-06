



Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, says China has promised to fund the office of Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).





Muhammad-Bande, Nigeria’s permanent representative to the UN, is the 74th president of UNGA.





Speaking with reporters in Abuja after a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and Yang Jiechi, a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Onyeama said China’s offer will last for a year.





According to him, China has agreed to support the UN reform for Africa plan which would be presented at a meeting of the security council.

He said at the meeting, Buhari was presented with an overview of the support and cooperation between China and Nigeria.





“On the global level, the Chinese have agreed to support with the United Nations reform for Africa to be presented in the security council,” Onyeama said.





“We have as you know had a Nigerian representative at the United Nations, professor Bande, elected as the next president of the general assembly.





“The Chinese have provided a funding for that office so that he can function effectively over the next one year.”





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday