Tammy Abraham continued his fine form by scoring a hat-trick as Chelsea defeated Wolves 5-2 at Molineux on Saturday.After doubles against Norwich City and Sheffield United, Abraham became the youngest Chelsea player to score a Premier League hat-trick in a brilliant display.Abraham has become the youngest player to record a Premier League hat-trick for Chelsea, while also matching the record of Cristiano Ronaldo.The England international has been in fine form of late.A hot streak in front of goal has been enjoyed since opening his senior account for the Blues in a meeting with Norwich on August 24.