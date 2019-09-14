Tammy Abraham continued his fine form by scoring a hat-trick as Chelsea defeated Wolves 5-2 at Molineux on Saturday.
After doubles against Norwich City and Sheffield United, Abraham became the youngest Chelsea player to score a Premier League hat-trick in a brilliant display.
Abraham has become the youngest player to record a Premier League hat-trick for Chelsea, while also matching the record of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The England international has been in fine form of late.
A hot streak in front of goal has been enjoyed since opening his senior account for the Blues in a meeting with Norwich on August 24.
