Ex-Big Brother Naija housemates, Bam Bam and Teddy A are currently holding their traditional engagement in Ibese, Ilaro in Ogun State.The lovebirds' love affair kicked off in the BBNaija house in 2018.Spotted at the event are former BBNaija housemates like Nina, Ceec, Lolu, Leo Dasilva and others.In an interview, Bambam noted that her relationship with Teddy A started as a game.According to her: “Fate happened to us. I can’t say it was pre-planned. He had a serious relationship that was one-year-old before I met him. He had a girlfriend he was serious with, so we did not plan to fall in love with each other. We did not know we would last this long. We had a very rare connection in the house. We both knew it but we kept telling ourselves ‘it’s just for the game’ but it was no game. So, I can’t predict what fate has designed. So, people should not go in there hoping to be a Teddy A and BamBam. I went to the house for a different purpose, but ended up getting Teddy as a bonus.”Check out the pictures below: