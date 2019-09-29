Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Currency on Sunday said the House did not summon the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, rather the committee simply requested that he should interface with the committee to see to how the effects of the cashless policy can be reduced to enable Nigerians enjoy the benefits of the policy.Chairman of the committee, Hon Victor Nwokolo, PDP, Ika Federal Constituency of Delta State made this disclosure in a chat with journalists in Abuja.Nwokolo explained that ”the motion simply asked the CBN governor and the bankers committee to interface with us so that we can find ways and means to curb the hardship of the policy on Nigerians.“We need to know how they arrived at the charge and the indices used to arrive at the conclusion too.“Our intention on this issue is simple and it simply aims at the possibility of Nigerians using the policy to their advantage.“By so doing we’ll know where it bites most through the proposed interfacing with the governor and his officials.“There was no place that we mentioned in the motion that the House is summoning the arrowhead of the Apex bank of the country.“The CBN governor has been on the vanguard of how our various economic policies can get the right direction for the progress of Nigeria.“If you say he was summoned it simply connotes he has a query to answer but in this case he is interfacing with us to alleviate the situation as it is.Nwokolo who is a lawyer was the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources, Upstream in the 8th Assembly.