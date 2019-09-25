Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

League Two Colchester United produced a huge upset as they beat Premier League Tottenham on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.The Essex side – the lowest-ranked team left in the competition – frustrated last year’s semi-finalists throughout the 90 minutes and won a dramatic shootout after Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura missed from the spot.After Eriksen’s first kick of the shootout was saved by Dean Gerken, the hosts looked to have wasted their advantage when Jevani Brown tried an audacious ‘Panenka’ effort, which was so weak that Paulo Gazzaniga was able to abort his dive, stand up and punch the ball to safety.But when Moura smashed Tottenham’s fifth effort against the bar, Tom Lapslie stepped up to send Colchester into the last 16 for the first time in 44 years and prompt wild celebrations.