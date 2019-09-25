The draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round saw two tasty ties, with Premier League leaders Liverpool hosting Arsenal and Chelsea facing Manchester United.
Holders Manchester City are at home against Southampton, Aston Villa play Wolves and Everton face Watford.
In an all-League Two clash, Crawley play Colchester, who knocked out Tottenham on penalties.
Oxford will entertain Sunderland in an all-League One encounter.
For the first time in the competition's 59-year history, no Championship side made it through to the fourth round.
Matches are to be played in the week commencing 28 October.
Carabao Cup fourth round draw in full:
Everton v Watford
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City v Southampton
Burton v Leicester
Crawley v Colchester
Chelsea v Manchester United
Oxford v Sunderland
Liverpool v Arsenal
