Holders Manchester City are at home against Southampton, Aston Villa play Wolves and Everton face Watford.In an all-League Two clash, Crawley play Colchester, who knocked out Tottenham on penalties.Oxford will entertain Sunderland in an all-League One encounter.For the first time in the competition's 59-year history, no Championship side made it through to the fourth round.Matches are to be played in the week commencing 28 October.Everton v WatfordAston Villa v Wolverhampton WanderersManchester City v SouthamptonBurton v LeicesterCrawley v ColchesterChelsea v Manchester UnitedOxford v SunderlandLiverpool v Arsenal