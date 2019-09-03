Ok. I have been away from social media personally until today. Ordinarily at a time like this, I should come here and say something to try and calm the situation because my Dream has always been to Unite AFRICA and make us realise that Together we will Literally rule the world... — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

But Today After watching the Killing of my people in South Africa the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past. FUCK ALL THAT! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that..... — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

Rave of the moment, Burna Boy has thrown a jab at South African rapper, AKA over the recent Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.In a series of tweets, Burna Boy took direct shots at AKA for his stand on the Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.In one of his several tweets, he threatened to ‘deal’ with the South African rapper when next their paths crossed.He wrote, “And @akaworldwide i knew you was retarded but I didn’t know it had gotten this bad. Next time I see you you better have a big security bro,On Gambos Grave ur gunna need it.”The ‘African Giant’ singer further narrated how he suffered Xenophobic attack in 2017 and had since refused to return to the Nelson Mandela country.“I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that…..“I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this,” he wrote.The BET 2019 award-winning music act also cautioned rapper, MI Abaga to desist from supporting AKA or lose his respect.” And @MI_Abaga it’s Fuck @akaworldwide from now on. And if you down with him, it’s Fuck you too. I respect you too much, please Don’t throw my respect out the window cuz I swear you will fly out with it,” he tweeted.