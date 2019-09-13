 Buhari’s critic, Seun Onigbinde gets govt appointment, deactivates Twitter account | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Buhari’s critic, Seun Onigbinde gets govt appointment, deactivates Twitter account

12:51 PM 0
A+ A-

Seun Onigbinde, director and co-founder of BudgIT, has been appointed by the federal government as a technical adviser at ministry of budget and national planning.

The data analyst, who often criticised the current administration, disclosed this through his Medium account as his Twitter account is deactivated.

“Friends, I have accepted to take up an advisory role underwritten by an international development agency for an initial period of six months . I believe that to guard the reputation of BudgIT, I need to take an operational break and make my new position public,” he wrote.

“In a technical advisory role, I shall be supporting the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, along the issues of budget reform, development planning, and revenue growth.



“It is similar to a task Joseph Agunbiade (my BudgIT co-founder) and I worked on in 2013–14, under the DFID-FEPAR program for the National Assembly Budget and Research Office.”

Onigbinde’s appointment has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.

Joe Abah, director of DAI Nigeria, an international development firm implementing programmes on governance in more than 100 countries worldwide, commended the appointment.

“I am pleased that Seun Onigbinde has been given an appointment by the Federal Govt. When I tell young people not to be too extreme, they abuse me as “Fencist.” In 2015, you are all in for Buhari. 2019, you are all in against Buhari. Your country is bigger than Buhari. Think am o,” he tweeted.

But some Twitter users reacted negatively to the appointment, saying such was not expected of the BudgIT co-founder.

“Seun Onigbinde deleted his Twitter account after getting appointment for Buhari’s government. The same Buhari that we all detest his government. I am learning a new lesson from this. “CRITICISE THE GOVT UNTIL THEY APPOINT YOU AND KEEP QUIET,” a user tweeted.




Calls put through his mobile number didn’t go through and a message sent was yet to be responded as at the time of filing this report.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top