I am pleased that Seun Onigbinde has been given an appointment by the Federal Govt. When I tell young people not to be too extreme, they abuse me as “Fencist.” In 2015, you are all in for Buhari. 2019, you are all in against Buhari. Your country is bigger than Buhari. Think am o. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) September 13, 2019





The same Buhari that we all detest his government.



I am learning a new lesson from this.



"CRITICISE THE GOVT UNTIL THEY APPOINT YOU AND KEEP QUIET"



Seun Onigbinde spent the past few years criticizing Buhari’s inept Govt & holding many other Govt parastatals accountable via @BudgITng . He has been invited to fix what he has always criticized & y’all think he is better off as an arm chair critic? Allow the man to do his job! September 13, 2019





What happened to @seunonigbinde’s akant ... Anyways Congratulations to him ... We hear sha even if u no loud am or u no wan wash am ... 🙂 pic.twitter.com/9tYiEHmHiN September 13, 2019





Well guess who just got appointed into APC's irredeemable govt?



Seun Onigbinde got appointment with the Buhari government and quickly deleted his twitter account...typical cashtivist 😂 — Sidney 🚀♨ (@sidramatics) September 13, 2019



Seun Onigbinde, director and co-founder of BudgIT, has been appointed by the federal government as a technical adviser at ministry of budget and national planning.The data analyst, who often criticised the current administration, disclosed this through his Medium account as his Twitter account is deactivated.“Friends, I have accepted to take up an advisory role underwritten by an international development agency for an initial period of six months . I believe that to guard the reputation of BudgIT, I need to take an operational break and make my new position public,” he wrote.“In a technical advisory role, I shall be supporting the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, along the issues of budget reform, development planning, and revenue growth.“It is similar to a task Joseph Agunbiade (my BudgIT co-founder) and I worked on in 2013–14, under the DFID-FEPAR program for the National Assembly Budget and Research Office.”Onigbinde’s appointment has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.Joe Abah, director of DAI Nigeria, an international development firm implementing programmes on governance in more than 100 countries worldwide, commended the appointment.“I am pleased that Seun Onigbinde has been given an appointment by the Federal Govt. When I tell young people not to be too extreme, they abuse me as “Fencist.” In 2015, you are all in for Buhari. 2019, you are all in against Buhari. Your country is bigger than Buhari. Think am o,” he tweeted.But some Twitter users reacted negatively to the appointment, saying such was not expected of the BudgIT co-founder.“Seun Onigbinde deleted his Twitter account after getting appointment for Buhari’s government. The same Buhari that we all detest his government. I am learning a new lesson from this. “CRITICISE THE GOVT UNTIL THEY APPOINT YOU AND KEEP QUIET,” a user tweeted.Calls put through his mobile number didn’t go through and a message sent was yet to be responded as at the time of filing this report.