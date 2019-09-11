



BUHARI VS ATIKU: THE TRIBUNAL HAS SO FAR:

Dismissed INEC's claim that Livy Uzoukwu, Atiku's lead counsel is not a legal practitioner

Dismissed INEC's claim that Osinbajo should have been joined in the suit alongside Buhari.

Refused INEC's request to strike out some of the PDP's witnesses

Refused INEC's request to dismiss Atiku's prayer seeking Buhari's disqualification from the election

Struck out the PDP's argument that Buhari and Osinbajo used government funds to induce voters

Dismissed Buhari's contention that Atiku was not qualified to file the petition challenging his election

Dismissed PDP's argument that security operatives rigged the election to favour Buhari

Dismissed Buhari's response challenging Atiku's motion on the alleged none use of card readers

Dismissed PDP's motion alleging abuse of court processes in APC's applications









