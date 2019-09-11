 BUHARI VS ATIKU: THE TRIBUNAL HAS SO FAR | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BUHARI VS ATIKU: THE TRIBUNAL HAS SO FAR

1:27 PM 0
A+ A-


BUHARI VS ATIKU: THE TRIBUNAL HAS SO FAR:
  • Dismissed INEC's claim that Livy Uzoukwu, Atiku's lead counsel is not a legal practitioner

  • Dismissed INEC's claim that Osinbajo should have been joined in the suit alongside Buhari.

  • Refused INEC's request to strike out some of the PDP's witnesses

  • Refused INEC's request to dismiss Atiku's prayer seeking Buhari's disqualification from the election

  • Struck out the PDP's argument that Buhari and Osinbajo used government funds to induce voters

  • Dismissed Buhari's contention that Atiku was not qualified to file the petition challenging his election

  • Dismissed PDP's argument that security operatives rigged the election to favour Buhari

  • Dismissed Buhari's response challenging Atiku's motion on the alleged none use of card readers

  • Dismissed PDP's motion alleging abuse of court processes in APC's applications








Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top