BUHARI VS ATIKU: THE TRIBUNAL HAS SO FAR:
- Dismissed INEC's claim that Livy Uzoukwu, Atiku's lead counsel is not a legal practitioner
- Refused INEC's request to strike out some of the PDP's witnesses
- Refused INEC's request to dismiss Atiku's prayer seeking Buhari's disqualification from the election
- Struck out the PDP's argument that Buhari and Osinbajo used government funds to induce voters
- Dismissed Buhari's contention that Atiku was not qualified to file the petition challenging his election
- Dismissed PDP's argument that security operatives rigged the election to favour Buhari
- Dismissed Buhari's response challenging Atiku's motion on the alleged none use of card readers
- Dismissed PDP's motion alleging abuse of court processes in APC's applications
