



President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja for New York, United States, to participate in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74) on Sunday.





In a statement issued on Thursday, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said Buhari’s participation in this year’s gathering of world leaders is significant as it coincides with Nigeria’s presidency of UNGA.





Adesina said the general debates will begin on Tuesday during which leaders of the delegations will present their national statements.





He said Buhari has been scheduled to speak on the first day of the debates, describing it as “another plus for the country as most world leaders will be listening in the General Assembly Hall, while the global audience watches on live television”.

He said the president will speak on his administration’s commitment to building on the achievements of its three-point agenda.





He also said the president will reaffirm Nigeria’s position on salient global issues.





“While in New York, the Nigerian leader and members of his delegation are expected to participate in the Climate Action Summit, with the theme, ‘A Race We Can Win. A Race We Must Win’, Adesina said.





“President Buhari will also participate in the High-Level meeting organized by the President of UNGA74 on Universal Health Coverage, with the theme, ‘Moving Together to Build a Healthier World’ .





” The Nigerian leader will attend the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development; High-Level Dialogue on Financial Development, as well as High-Level Meeting to Commemorate and Promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.





“In addition to the above high-level meetings, the Nigerian delegation is expected to participate at the Side-Events organized by the country’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).





” These include: SDGs Integration – Bridging the Policy Planning – Budget Gap for the Achievement of SDGs, organized by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.





” Promotion of International Cooperation to Combat Illicit Financial Flows and Strengthen Good Practices on Assets Recovery and Return to Foster Sustainable Development, organized by the Office of the National Coordinator/CEO.





” African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development/African Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM) in collaboration with the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-corruption bodies.





Adesina said seven European and African countries have confirmed their participation at the event, designed to mobilise collective global action against illicit assets and their recovery and return for developmental projects.





“Moreover, the meeting will further boost the profile of President Buhari as the African Union anti-corruption Champion,” it said.





“The Federal Ministry of Water Resources is also organizing a side-event on Sanitation and Hygiene Campaign for a Clean Nigeria: Sharing Lessons and Key Insights.





” This is crucial for Nigeria as donor nations and organisations are willing to support the country’s target to end open defecation by 2025.”





The presidential spokesman said Buhari is also billed to hold bilateral meetings with some leaders of other delegations; chief executive officers of big companies keen on investing in the country; Aliko Dangote and Bill Gates on sustaining the polio-free campaign as well as issues on human capital projects and development.





“Before returning to Abuja at the conclusion of his engagements, President Buhari will meet with a select group of top America-based Nigerian businessmen and potential investors,” he added.

