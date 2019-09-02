



President Muhammadu Buhari has denied the allegation that he had turned his back on his people in Daura community in Katsina State.





Daura was hit by massive floods last week.





The President, in a statement by his Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Daura will receive additional assistance from the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, soon.





The statement added that “Contrary to the allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari has turned his back on the people of Daura, we can confirm that pre-assessment relief materials were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

“Ten trailer loads of building materials including zinc, planks and cement, as well as tons of grains, cereals and other edibles have so far been delivered.





“The flood victims also received blankets and mattresses.





“Materials were delivered to and signed for by stakeholders while the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar welcomed the prompt emergency response from NEMA officials.





“NEMA has equally promised that in line with establishment practices all over the country, as soon as the assessment of the damage to the flood-ravaged communities is reported upon, more food items and building materials would be dispatched.”

