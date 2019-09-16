Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

President Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved the Yemi Osinbajo-led Economic Management Team (EMT) and in its place constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) that will report directly to him.The following are members of the new council, according to a statement by Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina.1. Prof. Doyin Salami – Chairman2. Dr. Mohammed Sagagi – Vice-Chairman3. Prof. Ode Ojowu – Member4. Dr. Shehu Yahaya – Member5. Dr. Iyabo Masha – Member6. Prof. Chukwuma Soludo – Member7. Mr. Bismark Rewane – Member8. Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu – Secretary (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy).“This advisory council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President.“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises,” the statement said.