Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with state governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is speculating that the agenda of the meeting, which started at about 3 p.m. could be on Buhari’s victory at the tribunal.NAN reports that the governors were led by the Chairman of the APC Progressives Governors, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.The governors, who were meeting the president for the first time since the Wednesday Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s judgment which upheld the election of President Buhari, may use the opportunity to congratulate him.Others attending the meeting include the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.