Famous Islamic Scholar in Northern Nigeria, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said that, the 2019 general elections were the worst and has produced an incompetent government presided over by Muhammadu Buhari.Sheikh Gumi who accused southern political class for the outcome of the 2019 elections argued that, Buhari’s government has plunged Nigeria into dungeon of poverty.While arguing that, the southern political class deliberately supported what he described as failure during the 2015 and 2019 elections for their personal gains, the Islamic Scholar said, the elections were beclouded with massive irregularities, which according to him eventually produced gross incompetent government.Sheikh Gumi stated this while playing host to the President and Founder of Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministries International, Prophet Isah El-Buba, who paid him a courtesy visit in Kaduna on Thursday.According to him, “the 2019 election was the most painful, worst election conducted in the history of Nigeria, which has now divided Nigerians across interests capitalising on their ignorance the real persons behind the faces they thought they know.“We are having the same vision about getting the right purposeful leadership that is focused and all-embracing like hawk which protects all his children. This is the type of leadership we need.“Nigeria is now seriously divided along all interests. Class struggle is now the major factor that keep polarising Nigeria. Now what brought the division is abject poverty. The poor and the downtrodden are now angry. All the crimes we have now came as a result of poverty.“The politicians are necessary evil even though a lot of them are not educated. The crop of political leaders not educated to handle the problem we have in Nigeria today. The idea is very important and not what we see today. There is no point looking at who is doing what but the idea.“Jonathan and Buhari are not good for Nigeria. When we told Jonathan to do something, he was looking at us from Muslim perspective. People were dying in hospital, kidnapping is the worst thing. I lost a daughter a few months back from this kind of kidnapping. After attaining position all they think is how to get contract and jet out of country.“I will support you to move round the country because we still have good people all over the country. I’m ready to go with you. But, don’t forget to carry them along. You have to tell them. The last election was the painful election I have seen in Nigeria. In 2015, we realised we were handicapped because Nigerians are ignorant. I expected 2019 to be clean, but, it is the worst election I have seen in Nigeria.“You can imagine, a government that is fighting corruption saw a governor from the North stalking dollars in his pockets and kept quiet. What example is the North showing? Nigeria needs a new page. People who will unite us. The surest way to move Nigeria forward is through free, fair and credible elections,” he said.Earlier, Prophet Isah said, he embarked on national tour to see a new Nigeria where justice shall be the basis upon which the country is governed.