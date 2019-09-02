



Co-convener of Our Mumu Don Do Movement, Charlyboy, has attacked those saying that Igbo people are spoiling Nigeria’s image following the attack on former Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Nuremberg, Germany.





Charlyboy, a veteran Nigerian musician, pointed out that the country’s image has been in ruin since the time of Mongo Park, adding that government officials at different levels in the country are thieves.





Speaking in pidgin English in a video he shared on social media, the social engineer wondered why Nigerians should be attacking the Igbos while people like Wadume, the Taraba-based kidnap kingpin contested election on the platform of the ruling party and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje ‘used dollars to sew agbada dress.’





He also noted that Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, was yet to produce his WAEC certificate l, yet people are talking of image.





According to him, “Man don see many things. See some yeye Nigerians dey display their follow-come mumu. Look at the fools crying over Nigeria’s image that does not exist.





“Na today? So come o, the beating of Ekweremadu nko? E don turn say na Igbo people dey spoil Nigerian good image? Which kind image be dat! God punish idiots! Wadume the kidnapper nko? Wey even contest for election, it was all over social media.





“Ganduje we take dollars sew agbada for himself, we no see am for video? Okay, make I ask you, wia Buhari WAEC certificate? Why I go go school, go school finish when a semi-illiterate can lead me?





“What is that? If you no sabi thief, can you be in PDP, APC or CNN? So forget it. No be only thief people government dey encourage?





“Nonsense! Yeye ruling. Police officer weybdey kill people, no b him dem dey promote with high ranking? Image nko, image ni! How about the drug peddlers, the ones we dey For Ogun State.





“The one we be national party leader. Make I hear word o! Na for my mouth una wan hear say most of the Senators wey dey National Assembly na scams, tauts, agberos, criminals! Now na Igbo, na dem dey spoil Nigeria’s image wey don dey inside potopoto since Mongo Park. Listen, make I no hear that nonsense again o before I provoke! “

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday