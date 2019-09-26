Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, noted that democracy was the only acceptable form of governance in modern Africa.Ghanan authorities, in a statement released on Monday, had said they had detained three suspects over an alleged plot to destabilise the country.The Nigerian President said, “Nigeria and Ghana are leading partners in ECOWAS, and Transparency International, and Afrobarometer’s Africa Index 2019 attested that both countries have recorded exceptional advances in fighting corruption.“When you take on powerful and corrupt vested interests successfully, sometimes, they seek to push back. As the saying goes, ‘if you fight corruption, corruption will fight back.’“The only acceptable form of governance in our region in this 21st century is through democratic elections. It is the only way to install and the only way to change an administration. The days of coups and government without votes are over.”The President stated that all Africans held Ghana in the highest esteem as the first post-colonial country to gain independence and the first African country to hold multi-party elections by universal suffrage.