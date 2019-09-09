



The national assembly petitions tribunal sitting in Abia state has sacked Orji Uzor Kalu as senator representing Abia north.





Kalu, who is currently the senate chief whip, had been elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC).





But the tribunal nullified his election at its sitting on Monday.





Mao Ohuabunwa, Kalu’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival in the election, had challenged his victory at the tribunal.





More to follow…

