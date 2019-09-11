Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, in its ongoing ruling, has dismissed Atiku Abubakar’s petition against President Muhammadu Buhari over electoral misconduct.The court held that the petitioners, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, failed to prove the allegations, as they were unable to bring their witnesses to testify in court.In the judgment still being read on the petition by Atiku and PDP challenging the victory of President Buhari and the APC, Justice Mohammed Garba, the president of the Tribunal, said, “The petitioners failed to prove its allegations against Buhari on electoral violence, therefore petition is dismissed.” The petitioners failed to bring their witnesses to testify in court.”Justice Mohammed Garba earlier declared that there is no evidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC transmitted the results of the last presidential election electronically to any server.The court held that the petitioners, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, failed to prove the existence of an INEC server.More to follow...