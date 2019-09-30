Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Department of State Services has brought in Omoyele Sowore to appear before a federal high court sitting Abuja.Sowore, who was surrounded by operatives of the Department of State Services for the scheduled arraignment, arrived the fourth floor of the court edifice at about 9.10am chanting ‘Revolution,’ with his waiting followers completing the slogan with a chorus of “Now.”He is to be arraigned before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, whose courtroom is located on the fourth floor.The DSS on August 3, 2019 arrested Sowore for calling for a revolution through a protest scheduled to hold on August 5.On August 8, Justice Taiwo Taiwo in the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court granted the DSS permission to hold the activist in custody for 45 days.Barely 24 hours before the expiration of the 45 days period on September 21, the AGF office, on September 20, filed seven counts of treasonable felony, cybercrimes and against the activist.On September 24, upon a request by Sowore’s legal team led by Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), Justice Taiwo Taiwo granted bail to him with the sole condition that he deposit his passport in the court’s registry.But one week after meeting the bail condition, the DSS has yet to release the activist.