



Due to the fear arising from attacks by Nigerian youths, the South Africa High Commission to Nigeria has shut down its offices and consulate.





The acting High Commissioner, Ambassador Bobby Moroe, confirmed the development to reporters on Thursday morning, saying that he had directed the Mission to suspend all consular activities until the situation improves.





The Ambassador explained that the reported attacks on South Africans in parts of Nigeria informed the decision to close down the Mission.





Moroe added, “I directed that the Mission should be closed until the situation improves. We heard that South Africans were being pulled out of vehicles and attacked. We feel unsafe and that is why I directed that the mission should close down until further notice.”





Telecommunications giant, MTN, had yesterday announced the closure of all its shops in Nigeria