President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has apologised to Nigeria over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in his country.



Two special envoys from South Africa tendered to an apology on behalf of the government and people of the country to President Muhammadu Buhari at the state house in Abuja on Monday.

More to follow…





