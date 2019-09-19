The House of Representatives has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend the planned Cashless policy.
The House resolved to mandate the committee on banking to investigate the policy and report to the House in 4 weeks.
The decision followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Benjamin Kalu.
Details later...
