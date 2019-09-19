 BREAKING: Reps order CBN to suspend cashless policy | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Reps order CBN to suspend cashless policy

5:15 PM 0
A+ A-

The House of Representatives has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend the planned Cashless policy.



The House resolved to mandate the committee on banking to investigate the policy and report to the House in 4 weeks.

The decision followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Benjamin Kalu.

Details later...



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top