A yet to be identified person has been shot dead at the Shoprite premises around Jakande, Lekki area of Lagos state.
The protester was killed after an angry mob set a police van on fire during the protest.
Commenting on the protest which went sour, Nollywood actress Belinda Effah said it was hijacked by hoodlums in the area. According to her, some cars were vandalized during the protest which some people turned out for with machete and stones. She wrote;
Jakande Area is Very Unsafe Right Now
Area Boys Everywhere - Everyone Ran and Left Their Cars Just Now. As I was About to Run Out , The Boys carrying Machete and Stones Told Me it’s Not Me They Are After , They Are Looking For South Africans To Kill . These same boys vandalized some cars. I saw one of them Stone a car and broke the windshield . After a while they came to our car and asked for some money. They Have Blocked The Jakande Road and Passengers are So Afraid . Nigerian Government Please Come To Our Aid .
More to follow…
