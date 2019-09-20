Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Delta State Governorship Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba has reaffirmed the second term reelection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.Chief Great Ogboru, APC governorship candidate in the March 9, election is challenging the election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP.The tribunal had fixed today for judgment in the petition filed by APC and Ogboru after adopting written addresses from all the parties.This medium earlier reported that the tribunal temporarily halted today’s governorship election petition ruling due to power outrage.Details later…