



Nigeria has recalled its High Commissioner to South Africa and also boycotted the World Economic Summit holding in Cape Town on Wednesday, in a sign of worsening diplomatic relations between the two countries.





A presidential source told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Ambassador Kabir Bala has been told to head home.

Nigeria also demanded full compensation for the loss of lives and property of Nigerians affected by recent xenophobic attacks.





The source said the decisions were taken at a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, at the presidential villa in Abuja, on Tuesday.





Osinbajo was to represent Nigeria at the three-day forum ending on Friday.





More to follow…





