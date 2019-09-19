After the sterling FIBA World Cup outing, Nigeria Basketball Federation has moved up 10 places in the latest FIBA ranking. Nigeria is now ranked 23rd.
D’Tigers who became the first country in the world to qualify for the World Cup won three games and lost two to finish on the 17th spot out of the 32 teams in China.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.