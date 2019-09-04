 BREAKING: MTN office attacked in Abuja as mob lights bonfires at Shoprite outlet | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The MTN office located in Karu, a suburb of Abuja, has been vandalised by some Nigerians protesting against the xenophobic attacks on fellow citizens in South Africa.


There was also pandemonium at Shoprite, Lugbe, along airport road, Abuja,  as police fired teargas canister to stop a mob from setting the shopping mall on fire.


More to follow…





