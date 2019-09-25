



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says he will waive his constitutional immunity to be investigated.

Osinbajo made this known on Wednesday in a tweet.

In the past few days, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods have been peddled in the media against me by a group of malicious individuals.



The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique have been making the social media rounds anonymously. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) September 25, 2019

I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) September 25, 2019

I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood.

~YO — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) September 25, 2019





