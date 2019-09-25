Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says he will waive his constitutional immunity to be investigated.
Osinbajo made this known on Wednesday in a tweet.
In the past few days, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods have been peddled in the media against me by a group of malicious individuals.— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) September 25, 2019
The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique have been making the social media rounds anonymously.
I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) September 25, 2019
I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood.— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) September 25, 2019
