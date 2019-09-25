 BREAKING: I will waive my immunity to be investigated -Osinbajo | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: I will waive my immunity to be investigated -Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says he will waive his constitutional immunity to be investigated.

Osinbajo made this known on Wednesday in a tweet.



More to follow…






