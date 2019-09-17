Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has vowed that the almost 20years old Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB must be passed by the ninth Assembly.He also insisted that the era of estimated billing for consumers of electricity in the country will soon be over.The speaker made this revelation during his welcome remarks as the House reconvenes on Tuesday.Details soon…