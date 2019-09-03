Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.A meeting has been scheduled to hold between the duo by 11am on Tuesday.A senior official of the ministry, Kimiebi Ebenfa, confirmed the development in a WhatsApp message.It reads: “I am directed to inform you that the Minister of Foreign Affairs has summoned the High Commissioner of South Africa for a meeting this morning by 11. The meeting was confirmed a few minutes ago.”Onyema on Monday said the Federal Government would take “definitive measures” following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.He described the attackers as mindless criminals, noting that the police intervention was ineffective.On his verified Twitter handle, the Minister said: “Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in #SouthAfrica by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection. Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures.”Speculations that the alleged killer was a Nigerian sparked protests, looting and burning of foreign-owned businesses.The police had struggled to bring the attacks under control.