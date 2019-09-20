



Grace Taiga, a former director in the ministry of petroleum resources, has been remanded in Suleja prison, Niger state, over the Process & Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) deal.





A high court in the federal capital territory (FCT) remanded Taiga in prison after she pleaded “not guilty” to an eight-count charge levelled against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.





She is accused of receiving $20,000 as kickback in ensuring that the deal was successful.





More to follow…

