



A federal high court in Abuja has ordered the forfeiture of assets belonging to the Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) to the federal government.





The court gave the order after the company represented by Muhammad Kuchezi, a commercial director of P&ID incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and Adamu Usman, representative of the company in Nigeria, pleaded guilty to an 11-count charge of economic sabotage and money laundering.

Kuchezi, the first convict, was found guilty of counts one to 10, while Usman was convicted of counts one to 11.





The counts border on money laundering, abuse of office and economic sabotage.





More to follow…

