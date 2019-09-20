The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it will no longer provide foreign exchange for the importation of cassava and its by-products.
Godwin Emefiele, governor of the apex bank, made this known on Friday while briefing journalists on the decision of the monetary policy committee (MPC).
More to follow…
