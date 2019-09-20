 BREAKING: CBN confirms restricting forex for cassava, by-products | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it will no longer provide foreign exchange for the importation of cassava and its by-products.


Godwin Emefiele, governor of the apex bank, made this known on Friday while briefing journalists on the decision of the monetary policy committee (MPC).

More to follow…





