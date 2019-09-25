Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, Archbishop of Jos Province and Bishop of Gombe Diocese has been elected as the new Metropolitan/Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.It was gathered that Archbishop Ndukuba was elected rising from the episcopal synod of the Church held on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at the Cathedral Church of St Peter’s Asaba, Delta State.Born in 1959 from Anambra State of Nigeria, the Metropolitan/Primate elect was consecrated the first Bishop of the Diocese of Gombe, with seven other Bishops on 21 September 1999.On 25 November 1999, the new diocese was inaugurated as the 71st diocese of the Church of Nigeria and he has the first bishop.At the General Synod Meeting which was held at St Paul’s Cathedral in Port Harcourt in Rivers State on 22 September 2017, the House of Bishops elected Henry Ndukuba, Bishop of Gombe, as the new Archbishop of Jos. He succeeds Benjamin Kwashi, Bishop of Jos.Ndukuba, who was Chairman of the Liturgy and Spirituality Committee of the Church of Nigeria, will succeed the Most Rev Dr. Nicholas D. Okoh, who would be proceeding to retirement.