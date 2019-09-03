 BREAKING: Angry mob invades Shoprite outlet in Lagos (VIDEO) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Angry mob invades Shoprite outlet in Lagos (VIDEO)

Some protesters stormed an outlet of Shoprite on Lekki-Epe expressway in Lagos state on Tuesday afternoon, chanting violent songs.

The development comes less than 24 hours after reports of attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians, in South Africa, went viral.


The protesters, who attempted to break into mall of South Africa-owned Shoprite were resisted by policemen on ground.






More to follow…



