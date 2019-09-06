



Otunba Runsewe who had weeks ago threatened to deal with Bobrisky after referring to him as a national disaster went ahead to say, he should have called his bosses when the venue of his party was shut down by him.







Recall that on Saturday, men of the Nigerian police force had stormed the venue of where the popular male-cross dresser was going to celebrate his 28th birthday party in Lekki, Lagos and sealed the place. The police had blamed the invasion on sensitive information it received





Few weeks ago, the DG had said “Bobrisky is a national disgrace. He started by selling and using bleaching creams, now, he has grown boobs, bums and hips. If a Bobrisky is doing well with his immoral lifestyle, how do you convince Nigerian youths to do the right thing? Bobrisky has the right, but not within the Nigerian environment.”





Well, Bobrisky not one to take any comment lying low fired back at him and stated that he is 'waiting' for Runsewe.





''I heard someone in the Govt talked about me few days ago. Pls tell him am waiting for him. Is then he will know I roll with his boss in the government and not someone in his level. So he left other serious issue in Nigeria to address Bobrisky. But I am popular sha''.

