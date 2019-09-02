



It appears to be a trying time for popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.





Recall that NigerianEye previously reported that Bobrisky, who turned 28 on Saturday, August 31, could not hold his widely anticipated lavish party due to a clamp down on the venue of the event by officers of the Nigerian police.





Well, things have gotten even uglier for the cross-dresser who prides himself as the first male Barbie in the country.





He had previously revealed that part of the highlights of his bash is a super expensive car gift that his anonymous lover would present to him.

Well, it seems it was all a stunt by him to give a grand performance to everyone that attends the party.





A popular car dealership identified as M_jautos, called out Bobrisky on Instagram over unpaid debt of the car that he boasted was going to be a gift from his bae. This was after bobrisky described him as the bad luck that affected him.





According to the car seller, an agent had to go through a rigorous process to retrieve the automobile from the party location which had been sealed up by policemen.





He explained further that the company has full security over the car until all payments have been fully completed.





Read post below:





#bobrisky222 please pay your balance and you get you car re-delivered immediately.

Have been more than nice in condoling your attitudes and still very nice to tell my agent to go ahead and deliver the car to you just so you can use it for your birthday.





My agent had to go to the police station to write series of statements and provide all necessary documents before the car was released to him; as the location it was kept was already sealed up by the police.

We had a written agreement and it states that we still have full security hold on the car until all payments has been fully made. Gave you series of discount on this particular car just to support your brand.

For the record we’ve delivered cars to over two hundreds Nigerians and it’s always been a very smooth and hassle free transaction.

I know you are really tensed right now and am not happy either about what happened about your birthday. I told you i will still send my support whichever way I can.

So I don’t really get the part of bad luck! Iet me just assume its anger that made you say all this. Peace and love Bob! #mrjayautos













