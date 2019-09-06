Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

It is no longer news that all is not well with former Plantashun Boiz members, 2face Idibia and Blackface.Recall that Blackface has on countless occasions said he wrote the popular hit song ‘African Queen’ for 2face but the latter didn’t give him his due credit.The ‘Hard life’ singer shocked many of his fans when he took to his Instagram page to announce that he is set to release the new version of ‘African Queen’.In his words: “Finally my #version of #africanqueen will soon be available on all platforms worldwide…just to clear the air again. I gave the initial singer the right to sing the song but I never got credited as a writer by the label that released it nor any acknowledgment from the singer while the song did so many numbers and won many awards since 2003/4 till dateThe singer included a third verse he wrote to the music when it was produced by OJB but I took that verse out and included the third I had written to make this version of mine totally written by self ….I can’t wait for you all to feel this one”.