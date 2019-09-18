



Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has taken up the medical expenses of legendary reggae icon, Majek Fashek who is terribly sick and stranded at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London.





Otedola's intervention came after Majek Fashek's manager, Uzoma Day Omenka, painted a pathetic picture of the dire situation the musician is in.

Confirming Otedola's magnanimity Uzoma Day said, 'we really appreciate him for coming through and taking care of the hospital bills. Its a huge relief and we are grateful. We however still need more support from well meaning Nigerians to take care of other expenses.





According to him, Majek is recuperating and hopefully will be out of danger in no time.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday