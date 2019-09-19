



After the rich family trip, Nigerians began to make skits joking about the one hour trip taken to Italy. DJ Cuppy, daughter of Otedola, sharply used the opportunity of the trending Gelato to release a song she named after the ice cream.





In a new development, it seems like friend of the billionaire and leading businessman, Dangote, caught on the Gelato fever too. In a video shared by Femi Otedola on his Instagram page, Dangote was seen with his friends licking ice cream when he stretched his cup and said Gelato just like his friend did with his children on his Italy trip.

It is no surprise to hear Dangote mention Gelato as he has always shown his support for DJ Cuppy. Watch video here:

