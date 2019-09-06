Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, has appreciated Tacha, housemate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), for mentioning him as a “source of inspiration” during the reality TV show.





On Thursday, the housemates were given a task where they are required to make a presentation stating a member of their family or certain individuals who have been of great impacts to them over the years while making use of a portrait representing a family tree.





Tacha, who hails from Rivers state, spoke about Wike and, thereafter, her mum, during the presentation of Team Legends.





“I have Nyem Wike, the governor of River state. Thank you so much, sir, for impacting positively in my life. You’ve been an inspiration. And I have my grand mummy, Mummy Rita. I love you so much and I miss you. I can’t wait to see you,” she said while holding up the portrait.

Tacha’s management on Twitter immediately drew the attention of Wike to her comment.





In response, the Rivers state governor on Friday expressed his gratitude for the mention and wished the reality TV star the best of experiences in her career sojourn.





“I appreciate the mention and wish Tacha the best,” he wrote.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday