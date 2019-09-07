The 2019 Big Brother Naija, BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition on Friday night recorded another moment.





It all started after Mike threw a band belonging to ‘Team legends’ into a waste bin.





Mike found the band in Sir Dee’s bag and asked Tacha and Khafi if he should throw it away or not but they kept mute.





Mike afterwards threw the band in the bin. This made Omashola angry as he shouted and rained insults at Mike for throwing something that belongs to his team in the waste bin.

“Thunder fire all of you for this house. Ogun kill una. Say because your team won you threw team legend band in the trash can.





“Don’t try me Mike. Don’t trash our team band, it’s disrespectful and wrong.”





Mike, however, did not respond to Omashola as he walked away from him.





Watch video

