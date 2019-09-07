Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Five Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemates were on Friday morning punished by Biggie.The housemates; Khafi, Tacha, Frodd, Omashola, and Venita were penalized for having failed their week’s wager.Biggie had given the housemates a Task Challenge to show love to the elderly ones by developing five presentations, which included painting, sculpture, knitting, a poem, and a unique special piece.After all performances, team legend lost while team Enigma won.Team legend afterwards was given punishment to clean the house thoroughly and scrub the Jacuzzi.In the process, Khafi shed tears as the housemates cleaned and mobbed the BBnaija house.Although the Legends lost, Biggie awarded them a bonus point for their costume but they do not get to shop this week.Nigwrianeye reports that Khafi, Elozonam, Frodd, Omashola, and Venita have been Nominated for possible eviction on Sunday.