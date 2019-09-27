 #BBNaija: VIDEO: Tacha sprays self with perfume after being told she has body odour during face-off with Mercy | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » #BBNaija: VIDEO: Tacha sprays self with perfume after being told she has body odour during face-off with Mercy

BBNaija: Moment Tacha began spraying perfume on herself after being told she has body odour during face-off with Mercy (Video)

Earlier today, Mercy and Tacha engaged in a heated argument that nearly led to throwing of punches before other housemates of the Big Brother Naija Reality Show intervened.

The two reality show stars went off on a blast session against each other, with Mercy telling Tacha that she has a bad breath and body odour.



However after being told she has body odour during their face-off, Tacha was spotted spraying perfume on herself while still verbally abusing Mercy.

Here is the video below;





