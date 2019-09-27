Earlier today, Mercy and Tacha engaged in a heated argument that nearly led to throwing of punches before other housemates of the Big Brother Naija Reality Show intervened.
The two reality show stars went off on a blast session against each other, with Mercy telling Tacha that she has a bad breath and body odour.
However after being told she has body odour during their face-off, Tacha was spotted spraying perfume on herself while still verbally abusing Mercy.
Here is the video below;
Mercy told Tacha she smells, and she went to spray perfume lmaoo 😂💀 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/931GYj2KON— JAGS (@EtniesJags) September 27, 2019
