



Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike, on Wednesday, claimed that Tacha has body odour. Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike, on Wednesday, claimed that Tacha has body odour.





Mike said this at the dressing room after the pure bliss challenge.





He told Khafi to inform her friend, Tacha, to apply deodorant.







He said, “Khafi tell your friend (Tacha) to top up ( apply roll-on)





“I said something to her but l don’t think she took my word. If anyone is musky in the house we should tell her. It shouldn’t be a thing.”





Omashola, however, added that the odour was strong because she uses garlic to cook.





Recall that evicted housemate, Kimoprah had after her eviction revealed that the self acclaimed ‘Porthatcourt first daughter had a provocative smell.





According to her, although she did not notice it, ex-housemate, Ella told her about it.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday