Nigerian filmmaker and director, Victor Okpalan, recently made the announcement via a post shared on his official Instagram page.





Okpalan explained that he and his team have spent the past few days trying to determine which one of the contestants that are still in the game, would be getting their support in terms of votes.





He said after careful deliberation, they arrived at the decision that the two housemates selected would be Tacha and Frodd.





"After days of sieving through over eight thousand comments, we have arrived at the two housemates that we will be voting for to win this year's #bbnaija2019 @callme_frodd and @symply_tacha," he said.

The movie director also went on to reveal that once the individuals make their way out of the Big Brother house, he would personally be handing them their first movie roles in the movie industry.

