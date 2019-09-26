



Organisers of the on-going Big Brother Naija reality show have announced that 'surprise eviction' will begin tonight, Thursday, September 26th as against the regular Sunday night evictions.





Currently, there are 10 housemates left in the house with barely 10-days to the end of the season and 5 of them are already nominated for possible eviction come Sunday.





The five housemates up for eviction are, Tacha, Mike, Ike, Elozonam and Cindy.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday