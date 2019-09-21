Fans of two Big Brother Naija housemates, Seyi and Tacha clashed on Saturday in Lagos, as they were campaigning for their preferred candidate.
From the video, it could be seen that the clash occurred inside the National Stadium, Surulere.
In the video, the fans could be seen holding banners of their favourite housemates, as well as wearing branded T-Shirts bearing photo and name of the housemate.
It was reported that both fans based clashed unexpectedly at the stadium while campaigning for both housemates
The management of the stadium, in turn chased away Tacha's fans gave opportunity to Seyi's fans to carry out their campaign
One of the fans was heard saying in pidgin English, “Na we get Lagos” (meaning, ‘we own Lagos’) while pointing at a banner of Seyi.
It should be noted that Seyi is from Ogun State, while Tacha is from Rivers State.
See video:
View this post on Instagram
