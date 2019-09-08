Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate Tacha on Sunday attacked fellow housemate, Seyi.





Tacha and Seyi have been at loggerheads in the house.









When asked about her fight with Seyi on Sunday during the live eviction show, Tacha told Ebuka that Seyi is just older than her but does not have sense and act his age.

According to her, she has achieved more than him at the age of 23.





“Seyi is old but does not have sense and act his age.





“If it wasn’t for Big Brother, he wouldn’t have achieved anything.





“What I have achieved at 23 , Seyi has not achieved at his age,” Tacha boasted.

